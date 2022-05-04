Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / More consumers expect mortgage rates and home prices to rise even further  (access required)

More consumers expect mortgage rates and home prices to rise even further  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 4, 2022

The Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) increased by 3.5 points to 75.3 in February, but affordability constraints continue to drive consumers' perception of the housing market. Overall, five of the index's six components increased month over month, including the components measuring consumers' perceptions of homebuying and home-selling conditions. However, on net, the 'Good Time ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo