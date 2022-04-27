Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Crescent Communities debuts new industrial umbrella brand, AXIAL Industrial  (access required)

Crescent Communities debuts new industrial umbrella brand, AXIAL Industrial  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 27, 2022

Crescent Communities, a nationally-recognized, market-leading real estate investor and developer, today announces the closing of three new industrial investments, totaling 1.65 million square feet across eight buildings in three markets: AXIAL Crosspoint in Greenville, SC, AXIAL Bonds Farm in Concord, NC, and AXIAL 301 Manatee in Bradenton, FL. Coinciding with the three land closings, Crescent ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo