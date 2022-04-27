Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report April 27, 2022

Construction employment dipped by 5,000 jobs between December and January even though hourly pay rose at a record pace in the past year, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released today. Association officials said future job gains are at risk from several factors that are slowing projects, ...

