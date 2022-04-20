Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ENNICO: Expect these questions when you give employees stock options  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico April 20, 2022

         "We started a business some time ago and have about 10 employees.         The business has done well, to the point where we want to give our employees options to acquire stock in our company.         We had our lawyer draw up a stock option plan and agreements granting options to our employees, ...

