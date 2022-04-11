Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / More To Love: Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery expands to more than 100,000 square feet  (access required)

More To Love: Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery expands to more than 100,000 square feet  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 11, 2022

Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery in Mooresville is already one of the largest stores for antiques, collectibles, home decor items, and more in the Southeast.  Now it’s growing even bigger.  The antiques mall at 500 S. Main Street in Merino Mill opened another 12,000 square feet on Feb. 1, bringing its total space to 102,000 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo