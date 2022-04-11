Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Growth expected to slow as the Fed wrangles inflation  (access required)

Growth expected to slow as the Fed wrangles inflation  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 11, 2022

With inflation at its highest level in four decades, the Federal Reserve is expected to enact a more aggressive course of monetary policy tightening than previously forecast, with a 50-basis-point increase to the federal funds rate in March now predicted to be the first in a series of interest rate hikes through 2023, according to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo