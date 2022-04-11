Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Nondisclosure Agreements (NDAs) Are Not Boilerplate  (access required)

ENNICO: Nondisclosure Agreements (NDAs) Are Not Boilerplate  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico April 11, 2022

         "I'm starting a consulting business and have been asked to sign a 'confidentiality and nondisclosure agreement' with my first client, a large multinational corporation.         The agreement seems straightforward enough, and it's my understanding that these are pretty much 'boilerplate' agreements that you don't want to spend a lot of time negotiating ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo