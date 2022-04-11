Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Dearth of inventory a challenge for home shoppers  (access required)

Dearth of inventory a challenge for home shoppers  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 11, 2022

Home buyers face another challenging shopping season to navigate, as Zillow®'s latest monthly report reveals record-breaking low inventory and unprecedented price growth.  The Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) rose 1.5% from December to January to $325,677, up 19.9% from a year ago. The annual growth rate represents an all-time high over the last 20 years, and the monthly ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo