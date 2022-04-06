Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / The pandemic impact on corporate real estate  (access required)

The pandemic impact on corporate real estate  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 6, 2022

A new survey conducted by CoreNet Global, the premier association for corporate real estate professionals has found that global companies are currently using less office space than when the pandemic began, but many expect to increase the amount of space they occupy over the next one to five years.  The survey was conducted in January 2022 and yielded ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo