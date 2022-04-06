Deepa Limaye joins Gresham Smith’s Charlotte office as senior project manager  

Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $200 million in annual gross revenue, has announced that Deepa Limaye, LEED AP has joined Gresham Smith’s Corporate + Urban Design market as a Senior Project Manager in the firm’s Charlotte office. Bringing more than a decade of large-scale, mixed-use and multifamily project experience, Deepa will focus on expanding the market’s practice.

“Deepa’s vast portfolio and experiences make her a great fit for this role,” Don Reynolds, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Executive Vice President of Gresham Smith’s Corporate + Urban Design market. “Her extensive industry involvement, coupled with passion for enthusiasm to surpass client expectations will make her an asset to our growing mixed-use and multifamily practice.

Deepa brings more than 18 years of experience in architectural design, urban planning, business development methodology and construction administration. Having worked on both the architect side and the client/owner side of projects, Deepa brings a holistic perspective of project management and masterminding multiple layers of coordination. She is dedicated to contributing to the growing city of Charlotte and possesses a strong knowledge of real estate development processes through all stages from design through construction. Deepa has served as a project manager for several office, multifamily residential, sports event facilities and hospitality projects, and has strong experience in assembling and leading teams of consultants in order to deliver the highest-quality product for clients.

Deepa joins Gresham Smith from Charlotte-based Odell Associates, where she served as a Senior Project Manager. Prior to that, she held project management, design & development positions at high-profile New York City-based firms.

She’s worked on a number of large-scale projects with developers such as Related Group and Midwood Investment & Development, including:

YOTEL New York in New York, New York – Hotel

MIMA New York in New York, New York – Mixed-use project with multifamily high rise condominium

The Harrison in New York, New York – Multifamily condominium

The Williams in New York, New York – Multifamily high-rise

Various office buildings and multifamily projects in Charlotte

An active community and industry leader, she is an Associate American Institute of Architects (AIA) member and a LEED Accredited Professional for the U.S. Green Building Council (USGCB.) In the community, she is the Vice-Chair for the Town of Waxhaw, NC’s Planning Board and serves as Publicity, Marketing and Outreach Chair on the Maharashtra Foundation’s Board of Directors. She is a graduate of the University of Pune in India where she earned a Bachelor of Architecture and a Master Civil Engineering in Town and Urban Planning.

Gresham Smith is an architecture, engineering and design firm that provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on aviation, building engineering, corporate and urban design, healthcare, industrial, land planning, transportation, and water and environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., the company’s Charlotte office, of nearly 50 employees, is located Uptown in Charlotte Plaza at 201 S. College Street.