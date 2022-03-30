Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Pendulum Studio announces expansion plans into Gastonia  (access required)

Pendulum Studio announces expansion plans into Gastonia  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 30, 2022

In response to increased demand for its award-winning architectural and professional design services, Pendulum Studio, a Kansas City, MO-based design firm, is announcing its expansion into Gastonia, NC.  Pendulum Studio, an architectural design firm devoted to strategy-oriented projects and client-centered relationships, has spent over a decade implementing their design philosophy and process from region to region. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo