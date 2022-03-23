Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Homebuying kicks off 2022 with the fastest-moving January ever  (access required)

Homebuying kicks off 2022 with the fastest-moving January ever  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 23, 2022

It's early days for the 2022 housing market, but new data shows homebuyers are already off to the real estate races. In the first month of the year, the typical U.S. home sold faster than in any prior January, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Housing Report released today. Compared to January's national pace, homes sold even more ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo