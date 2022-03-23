Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: When Investing in a Startup, What Rights Should You Have?  (access required)

ENNICO: When Investing in a Startup, What Rights Should You Have?  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico March 23, 2022

"I am a retired entrepreneur; I turned a $7 million company into a $60 million company and then sold it.  I've joined a group of angel investors. We meet once a month and review business plans for startup companies in our area. And yes, we socialize and sometimes have a drink or two.  Most of the startups ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo