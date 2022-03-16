Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / U.S. housing market has doubled in value since the Great Recession  (access required)

U.S. housing market has doubled in value since the Great Recession  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 16, 2022

Home values in the U.S. gained a record $6.9 trillion in 2021, nearly doubling what was previously the largest annual gain of $3.7 trillion in 2005. The full U.S. housing stock is now worth $43.4 trillion, according to a new Zillow® analysis.  Strong demand met limited supply in 2021, driving home values up more than ever before — home values grew 19.6% last ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo