Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Small Businesses Continue to See Strong Job Gains   (access required)

Small Businesses Continue to See Strong Job Gains   (access required)

By: Staff Report March 16, 2022

National small business job growth continued to increase in January as did earnings for workers, according to the Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch. The January data shows the Small Business Jobs Index, which measures the year-over-year rate of employment growth, gained 0.39 percent in January. At 101.33, the national index has increased 7.80 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo