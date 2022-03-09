Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U.S. Wage Growth Increases Substantially by 4.4 Percent  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 9, 2022

Fourth quarter U.S. wage growth increased 4.4 percent.  Wage growth for both job holders and job switchers hit all-time highs of 5.9 percent and 8.0 percent respectively, according to the ADP Research Institute® Workforce Vitality Report (WVR) released today. In fact, wage growth for Generation Z (24 years old and younger) job holders saw the largest wage ...

