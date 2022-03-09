Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Home Seller Profits Soar Again In 2021 As Prices Shoot To New Records  (access required)

U.S. Home Seller Profits Soar Again In 2021 As Prices Shoot To New Records  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 9, 2022

ATTOM, curator of the nation's premier property database, has released its Year-End 2021 U.S. Home Sales Report, which shows that home sellers nationwide realized a profit of $94,092 on the typical sale in 2021, up 45 percent from $64,931 in 2020 and up 71 percent from $55,000 two years ago. Profits rose in more than 90 percent of housing markets with enough ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo