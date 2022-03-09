Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rental Market Wraps Up 2021 with Price Growth That's 5.3 Times Faster than in 2020

By: Staff Report March 9, 2022

New data shows national rents grew five times faster in 2021 than in 2020, on average, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report. In December, rents notched the sixth straight month of double-digit yearly increases nationwide and surged in the majority of large metros, led by Miami, Tampa, Fla. and Orlando with gains of more than 34% each.     "On average in 2021, ...

