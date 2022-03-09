Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: Quitting May Mean Surviving  (access required)

NOVAK: Quitting May Mean Surviving  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak March 9, 2022

       As she walked out of his office, a stapler flew by her, missing her shoulder but smashing into the filing cabinet. She had escaped his office safely but wondered when his anger would flare again.         A high-strung president and small-business owner vacillated between bouts of crying, complaining and screaming at the few ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo