Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: A ‘Pep Talk’ for Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs  (access required)

ENNICO: A ‘Pep Talk’ for Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico March 9, 2022

        For the past couple of years, I have taught an online "Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management" course for a local university. The course, offered only to MBA students in their final year, carries a pretty demanding workload. Students have to read an 800-page textbook, take a midterm exam with four essay ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo