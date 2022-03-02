Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: Boss Says Do Not Correct the Numbers  (access required)

NOVAK: Boss Says Do Not Correct the Numbers  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak March 2, 2022

Q: I am working as a bookkeeper, recently hired to assist the CPA (my boss) for a small to medium-sized company. My degree is in accounting, but I do not plan on getting my CPA. The CPA exam is very difficult and a friend who studied intensely failed it twice. I am fine working as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo