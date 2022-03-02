Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Inside Tract / Charlotte Metro Credit Union Breaks Ground on New Central Branch Location  (access required)

By: Staff Report March 2, 2022

Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (CMCU), a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, today announced that it is beginning construction on its new Central Branch location at 912 Central Ave. in Charlotte. The new location, previously occupied by Norman Sound and Productions, will consolidate CMCU’s Central Branch and Central Drive-Thru locations (currently operating at ...

