Toxic culture, not wages, is driving the Great Resignation (access required)

Toxic culture, not wages, is driving the Great Resignation (access required)

By: Staff Report February 22, 2022

According to new research released today in MIT Sloan Management Review, toxic corporate culture is the top predictor for employee attrition in the Great Resignation. This holds true across industries both blue-collar and white-collar for the period between April and September 2021.  To better understand the causes of the Great Resignation and help leaders respond effectively, ...

