Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Before You Buy a ‘Jigsaw Puzzle’ Business  (access required)

ENNICO: Before You Buy a ‘Jigsaw Puzzle’ Business  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico February 22, 2022

"I have been laid off for over a year now and have decided it's time to start a business of my own.  I recently came across a business broker that specializes in buying and selling web-based businesses. Basically, they represent companies and individuals who have built traffic on a website. You buy the domain name and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo