Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Crescent Communities and Nuveen Real Estate Announce Land Close for Transformative Mixed-Use Project, Carson South End (access required)

Crescent Communities and Nuveen Real Estate Announce Land Close for Transformative Mixed-Use Project, Carson South End (access required)

By: Staff Report February 22, 2022

Crescent Communities, a nationally-recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer, and operator of mixed-use communities, in partnership with Nuveen Real Estate, today announces the land closing for a forthcoming commercial project: Carson South End. This 31-story mixed-use building is uniquely positioned between the thriving South End neighborhood and Uptown’s Central Business District; both key professional and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo