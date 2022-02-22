Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction Adds 22,000 Jobs In December, Jobless Rate Falls To 5 Percent As Ongoing Nonresidential Recovery Offsets Rare Dip In Residential Total (access required)

Construction Adds 22,000 Jobs In December, Jobless Rate Falls To 5 Percent As Ongoing Nonresidential Recovery Offsets Rare Dip In Residential Total (access required)

By: Staff Report February 22, 2022

Construction employment increased by 22,000 jobs between November and December as nonresidential construction firms added workers for the fourth month in a row while residential construction employment slipped, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released today. Association officials said the new employment figures are consistent with the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo