Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / U.S. Foreclosure Activity Drops To An All-time Low In 2021  (access required)

U.S. Foreclosure Activity Drops To An All-time Low In 2021  (access required)

By: Staff Report February 16, 2022

ATTOM has released its Year-End 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows foreclosure filings— default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions — were reported on 151,153 U.S. properties in 2021, down 29 percent from 2020 and down 95 percent from a peak of nearly 2.9 million in 2010, to the lowest level since tracking began in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo