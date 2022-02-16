Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report February 16, 2022

Home sales activity across the Charlotte region started the new year off, nearly on par with sales at the start of last year, as 3,521 homes sold across the 16-county region, a slight decrease of 0.7 percent year-over-year.  Sales compared to the month of December were down 25.1 percent, signaling a shift in buyer activity ...

