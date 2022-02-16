Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Dealing with the ‘Noncompete from Hell’ When Hiring an Employee  (access required)

ENNICO: Dealing with the ‘Noncompete from Hell’ When Hiring an Employee  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico February 16, 2022

"I run a small service business that's been around for 30 years.  As I get older, I'm getting tired of running this business alone. I want to hire and train a general manager to run the business day to day, with the understanding that when it comes time to retire, I will pass ownership of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo