Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Crescent Communities Announces the Sale of a Multifamily Community in Charlotte  (access required)

Crescent Communities Announces the Sale of a Multifamily Community in Charlotte  (access required)

By: Staff Report February 16, 2022

Crescent Communities is pleased to announce the sale of a multifamily community in Charlotte: NOVEL Atherton. The development is one of several multifamily communities by Crescent Communities in the area and represents the company’s strategic interest and continued growth in the Charlotte market. Eastdil Secured represented Crescent Communities on this transaction.  “It has been rewarding to watch NOVEL Atherton progress ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo