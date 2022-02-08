Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Research-backed ways to boost renter engagement with Google Business Profiles  (access required)

Research-backed ways to boost renter engagement with Google Business Profiles  (access required)

By: Staff Report February 8, 2022

By: Jon Leckie  Leveraging Google Business Profiles (GBP) is a key differentiator in increasing the impressions and actions of potential renters.  For properties with all fields populated on GBPs, impressions increased by 67 percent and actions increased by 112 percent.  Images yielded the biggest results, delivering 50 percent more impressions and 84 percent more actions ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo