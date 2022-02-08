Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: I Did Not Want to Manage, But Now I Do  (access required)

NOVAK: I Did Not Want to Manage, But Now I Do  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak February 8, 2022

Q: A management position became available in our small but important department. I was the most experienced and capable employee, and the manager, our boss who was leaving, expected me to apply for it. I did not want the job, but when I think back to my reasons, I think I made a bad decision. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo