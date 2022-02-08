Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Do Personal Guaranties Go on Forever?  (access required)

ENNICO: Do Personal Guaranties Go on Forever?  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico February 8, 2022

"My partner and I bought a small business five years ago from the person who originally started it. We assumed his existing lease for a terrific retail space, and personally guaranteed the lease. As we are both getting ready to retire, we decided to sell the business. We found a great buyer, who is willing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo