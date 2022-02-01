Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: All Suffer From Bad Hire  (access required)

NOVAK: All Suffer From Bad Hire  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak February 1, 2022

Q: I am a human resources professional (independent contractor) who was offered the full-time position of HR director, but I politely refused because I prefer working as an independent contractor. As such, I was given full control to interview and hire HR professionals for the company. For an unexplained reason, the president interviewed and hired ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo