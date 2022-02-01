Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / New HomeJab Real Estate Photo Study Finds Sellers are Unprepared  (access required)

New HomeJab Real Estate Photo Study Finds Sellers are Unprepared  (access required)

By: Staff Report February 1, 2022

A new study of real estate photographers released today by HomeJab found that homeowners selling their homes are often not prepared for a photoshoot ordered by their real estate agent.  HomeJab, which provides real estate agents on-demand professional real estate photography and other visual production services nationwide, asked more than 300 professional photographers, "How often are homeowners not prepared ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo