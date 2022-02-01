Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hourly Earnings Growth Ends the Year at a New High  (access required)

By: Staff Report February 1, 2022

Workers saw record hourly earnings growth and employment levels continued to rise as 2021 drew to a close. This is according to the aggregated payroll data of approximately 350,000 Paychex clients with fewer than 50 employees, released monthly in the Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch. The December data shows hourly earnings growth improved ...

