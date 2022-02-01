Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report February 1, 2022

ATTOM has released its 2022 Rental Affordability Report, which shows that owning a median-priced home is more affordable than the average rent on a three-bedroom property in 666, or 58 percent, of the 1,154 U.S. counties analyzed for the report. That means major home ownership expenses consume a smaller portion of average local wages than ...

