Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Q3 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Begins To See Significant Increases As Foreclosure Moratorium Is Lifted  (access required)

Q3 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Begins To See Significant Increases As Foreclosure Moratorium Is Lifted  (access required)

Average Time to Foreclose Nationwide Increases 11 Percent From a Year Ago;  U.S. Foreclosure Starts Increase 67 Percent From a Year Ago

By: Staff Report November 30, 2021

ATTOM has released its Q3 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 45,517 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — up 34 percent from the previous quarter and 68 percent from a year ago.  The report also shows there were a total of 19,609 U.S. properties with foreclosure ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo