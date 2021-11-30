Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Ennico / ENNICO: A Securities Law Primer for Startups: Part 1 of 2 (access required)

ENNICO: A Securities Law Primer for Startups: Part 1 of 2 (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico November 30, 2021

"Some friends of mine and I are forming a limited liability company (LLC) to develop and market a mobile phone software application (app). There are 12 of us in total, and we live in three different states. Five of us will be developing the product in our spare time without putting in any money. Three ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo