Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Black Knight: Strong Equity Stakes Alone May Not Be Enough to Stave Off Foreclosure Starts  (access required)

Black Knight: Strong Equity Stakes Alone May Not Be Enough to Stave Off Foreclosure Starts  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 30, 2021

The Data & Analytics division of Black Knight, Inc. has released its latest Mortgage Monitor Report, based upon the company's industry-leading mortgage, real estate and public records datasets. Given Black Knight's recent analysis of the strong equity positions of  borrowers in forbearance, even when adding 18 months of deferred payments to their debt loads, this month's report explores the relationship between ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo