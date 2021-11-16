Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / City of Charlotte Named LEED Gold City  (access required)

City of Charlotte Named LEED Gold City  (access required)

Recognized for Sustainability and Resilience Achievements 

By: Staff Report November 16, 2021

Charlotte has achieved LEED for Cities and Communities Gold certification. LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.  Charlotte is part of a growing group to be certified using the LEED for Cities and Communities rating system. LEED ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo