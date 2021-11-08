Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Small Businesses Struggle to Hire and Retain Employees as Pandemic Impacts Linger  (access required)

Small Businesses Struggle to Hire and Retain Employees as Pandemic Impacts Linger  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 8, 2021

Small business owners report that hiring the right talent is their number one challenge (63.4% of business owners), according to new survey data from SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses.  The Megaphone of Main Street: Small Business Jobs Report reveals that an overwhelming majority (89.5%) of business owners surveyed rated hiring new employees as, "somewhat or very difficult," ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo