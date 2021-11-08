Quantcast
NOVAK: Wanted: Managers Who Are Leaders  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak November 8, 2021

 Despite numerous studies proving praise is the most practical and effective tool in the workplace for improving performance and morale, 74% of companies do not practice nor emphasize praising their employees. Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton conducted a study of 200,000 people over a 10-year period, proving that constructive praise, effective recognition and meaningful rewards net powerful ...

