Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Multifamily Leasing Performance in August Exceeded Pre-Pandemic Levels  (access required)

Multifamily Leasing Performance in August Exceeded Pre-Pandemic Levels  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 8, 2021

The latest report from Proptech firm MRI Software ("MRI") shows a strong recovery in multifamily leasing in August 2021 compared not only to the prior year, but also to August 2019 (the pre-pandemic baseline).  Highlights of the report, based on data from one million market-rate units across three consecutive Augusts, include:  Pricing increased 11% between 2020 and 2021 and 7% between the baseline ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo