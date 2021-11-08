Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Ennico / ENNICO: How To Build a Successful (and Lawsuit-Proof) Benefit Corporation  (access required)

ENNICO: How To Build a Successful (and Lawsuit-Proof) Benefit Corporation  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico November 8, 2021

"Some friends and I are thinking about setting up a benefit corporation or 'B corp' for our business, which has a strong social mission. We realize these are very new and don't want to do anything that will cause trouble for us or our investors down the road. What should we be doing to make sure ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo