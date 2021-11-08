Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Century 21 Real Estate Releases Compelling New Data on the Evolution of Home and Its Impact on Life in the Future  (access required)

Century 21 Real Estate Releases Compelling New Data on the Evolution of Home and Its Impact on Life in the Future  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 8, 2021

What does "home" mean to you? For many of us, the answer to that question changed dramatically over the past year and a half as we moved forward through our new COVID reality. As part of its 50th anniversary celebration as a global real estate leader and innovator, the CENTURY 21® Brand – named the #1 Fastest ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo