Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / The Great Q4 Hiring Bounceback: Employers In Many Markets Report Strongest Hiring Outlooks Since Before The Pandemic, Record High Talent Shortages Continue  (access required)

The Great Q4 Hiring Bounceback: Employers In Many Markets Report Strongest Hiring Outlooks Since Before The Pandemic, Record High Talent Shortages Continue  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 1, 2021

Employers in all 43 countries report stronger hiring intentions year-over-year with 14 reporting Outlooks at a ten-year high according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey (NYSE: MAN) of nearly 45,000 employers. Finding skilled talent remains a top challenge for employers globally – 69% report difficulty filling vacancies – a 15-year high for the second consecutive quarter. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo