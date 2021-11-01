Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Remote Work Will Fuel Housing Demand for Years to Come  (access required)

Remote Work Will Fuel Housing Demand for Years to Come  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 1, 2021

As employers make — or delay — plans to reopen workplaces this fall, new Zillow research1 finds that nearly 40% of U.S. workers (39%) still don't know if or how often they'll be working in person. More than one-third of those workers (35%) say that uncertainty is impacting their ability to make decisions about their lives, such as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo