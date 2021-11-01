Quantcast
By: Staff Report November 1, 2021

In August, 58.8% of home offers written by Redfin agents faced competition—a record low for 2021, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That's down from a revised rate of 62.1% in July and a peak of 74.3% in April. It's also slightly lower than the August 2020 bidding-war rate of 59.4%.  While sellers ...

