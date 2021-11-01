Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / One-third Of Metro Areas Lost Construction Jobs Between August 2020 And 2021 As Fate Of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Remains Unclear  (access required)

One-third Of Metro Areas Lost Construction Jobs Between August 2020 And 2021 As Fate Of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Remains Unclear  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 1, 2021

Nearly one-third of U.S. metro areas lost construction jobs between August 2020 and August 2021, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government employment data released today. Association officials noted that the job losses are occurring as the fate of a bipartisan infrastructure bill that would boost demand for construction remains uncertain ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo